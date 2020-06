A few clouds and 96 and mid 90s for highs across the Concho Valley. A few afternoon showers come back for Thursday and Friday. These showers will pop up during the late afternoon. Not everyone will see the showers as most of them are staying in the Western counties. Highs stay in the mid 90s and won’t be rising until next week.

Next week we start a few days of dry conditions. Highs get closer to upper and triple digits for highs.