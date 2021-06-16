KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 16th

Weather

A typical summer day across the Concho Valley. Temperatures were mostly in the mid 90s. One or two areas got to the upper 90s. Heat index is a few degrees above what the actual temperatures. It feels like upper 90s for most people in the area.

The rest of the week is back to normal. Summer like conditions across the entire area. Highs are in the upper 90s. Clear skies and a light breeze will allow our heat index to be slightly higher. The first time we see getting above triple digits is the weekend. Sunday and Monday we could see a heat advisory issued. A possibility of isolated showers late Monday into Tuesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.