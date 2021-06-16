KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, June the 16th

A typical summer day across the Concho Valley. Temperatures were mostly in the mid 90s. One or two areas got to the upper 90s. Heat index is a few degrees above what the actual temperatures. It feels like upper 90s for most people in the area.

The rest of the week is back to normal. Summer like conditions across the entire area. Highs are in the upper 90s. Clear skies and a light breeze will allow our heat index to be slightly higher. The first time we see getting above triple digits is the weekend. Sunday and Monday we could see a heat advisory issued. A possibility of isolated showers late Monday into Tuesday.