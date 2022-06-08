Slightly cooler for the northern parts of the Concho Valley, all thanks to an area of thunderstorms along the Red River this morning. Those thunderstorms produced a strong outflow boundary that pushed to the south and into the area. That increased winds and churned up some dust across the area, but it also kept temperatures a bit cooler for the region. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid 70s and winds will continue to decrease throughout the evening hours.

Thursday winds will turn back from the southwest allowing temperatures to begin creeping back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s for afternoon highs. Another round of some storms could move into the Texas Panhandle but will likely stay well off to the north of the area.

Hot for the weekend with some increased cloud coverage in the upper levels, the thin cirrus clouds don’t make much of an impact on the temperatures but could set up some nice sunset photos.