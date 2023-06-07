Hotter across the region was winds start turning more out of the south, allowing temperatures to climb up into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. Some scattered showers and storms will develop into the evening and overnight hours. Storms will form up and track to the southeast as we go through the evening.

Thursday, skies will begin to clear up behind the storms as they move out of the area. Mostly clear skies will see temperatures increasing up into the mid 90s and that warming trend will carry into the weekend and next week as well.

Late Friday and early Saturday could see another round of showers and storms moves through the state. Rain chances will remain fairly isolated for the weekend, but conditions will clear up going into next week. Those clear skies and high pressure in the upper level will see temperatures climb back up to the triple digits.