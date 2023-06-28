Temperatures still hanging out in the triple digits for most of the Concho Valley, but the slight dip the afternoon highs will continue into the weekend. Clear skies across most of the state. The evening temperatures will fall back down into the 70s with breezy winds staying out of the south and southwest.

This weekend, high pressure weakens further allowing temperatures to cool down back into the 90s for afternoon high, while also adding in the chances for some spotty showers and storms through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.