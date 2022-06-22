Hot summer weather to finish up the workweek. Afternoon highs will hover around the triple digit mark with slightly hotter to the east and temperatures in the upper 90s for the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley. Some fair weather cumulus clouds have develop across the state with afternoon heating, but after sunset skies will return to mostly clear for the evening and overnight hours. Lows will fall back into the mid 70s.

Showdown in San Angelo, the drag boats will be making their way out to the water this weekend. Temperatures will continue to remain above average will mostly clear skies so if you are making plans to head out to Lake Nasworthy to see all the excitement, grab the sunscreen and some water.

Early next week the pattern finally starts to see a change as the upper level ridge retreats westward and leaves the opportunity for a cold front to move far enough south to drop temperatures and increase rain chances. Rain chances will stay on the lower end until the event gets a little closer as the models have been a bit uncertain with the timing of the front and how widespread the rain chances will be.