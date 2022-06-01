Showers and storms starting to move into the Concho Valley from the northwest, the wave of rain will continue to move to the southeast over the next several hours and continue to weaken over time.

Temperatures peaked in the mid 90s across most of the region, but cloud coverage has increased throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Tonight, temperatures will begin to slide back into the 60s with scattered showers and storms moving into the rea from the west. Rain chances will remain at 40% and lingering into Thursday as the cold front begins to move into the region.

Thursday, afternoon highs will peak in the mid 80s, that cold front will pull those afternoon highs down below average. Those cooler temperatures and increased rain chances will carry over into Friday as well.

Saturday, an isolated shower or storm will be possible across the area but those rain chances start to decrease heading into the weekend. Winds return from the southwest allowing temperatures to climb through the weekend back up into the 100s and those hot conditions will persist into next week as well.