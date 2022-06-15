The hot and dry pattern remains strong over the area, temperatures have hovering into the mid to upper 90s for most the region. Lingering cloud coverage from the southeast has helped to keep those afternoon highs just a tad bit cooler as well. Tonight, lows will return back down to the mid 70s for those overnight temperatures.

No major changes in the extended forecast as the upper level pattern resembles an Omega Block which can bring more unsettled weather for both the coasts of the United States but keeps in central parts of the country mostly hot and dry.