Another afternoon hitting triple digits for much of the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the north northwest around 10 mph. Skies have been partly cloudy, with clouds passing through every once and a while. As we go into the evening our temps will drop back to the lower 70s with possible upper 60s for our overnight lows. Overnight winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph though shifting out of the east southeast after midnight. Skies will start to clear.

For our afternoon tomorrow some portions of the Concho Valley are seeing a heat advisory as afternoon highs are expected between 100 degrees and up to around 106 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph and as we go through the afternoon we will see them shift out of the west southwest and increase to 10-15 mph, these winds could also gust up to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny through our Thursday. Through the evening hours we will see our temps drop to the low 70s for our lows overnight. Skies will be mostly clear and some eastern parts of the area have the possibility of seeing some isolated thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, and these winds will shift out of the south as we go further into the evening.