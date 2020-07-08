KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July the 8th

The start of a dry and hot pattern for the Concho Valley. Highs continue to climb with 100 today and gradually getting warm for next week. Plenty of sunshine and winds from the south and some humidity will make it feel hotter during the day.

A high pressure over New Mexico and Colorado doesn’t move during this time. That is keeping us dry and hot. A record could be tied or broken during this time. Drinking plenty of water through the day and taking breaks from being outside is advised during this time. A heat advisory is in effect from Thursday until Friday with temperatures getting to 103 or higher.