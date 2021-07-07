KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July the 7th

Weather

Our first day of no rain chances. Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get into the upper 60s. We stay in this pattern for the rest of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs are in the low 90s. Humidity is on the lower side but we have enough moisture for muggy start to the days. Overnight lows are in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday moisture comes back to the Concho Valley. Some uplift late on Sunday brings some showers back. Temperatures stay in the low 90s. Some areas that see these showers could cool them down but increase the humidity.

Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

88°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

86°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

86°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

