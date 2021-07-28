KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July the 28th

A few clouds allowed helped our temperatures to be a bit cooler to the mid 90s. Isolated showers in the Concho Valley help with temperatures as well. This is a nice break of triple digits until Friday. The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.

Next week a front starts moves across the state bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures. The rain is not wide spread but the clouds will help temperatures. We get back to mid 90s keeping us below average for the month.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

84°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

