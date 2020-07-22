KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, July the 22nd

A warm day with scattered storms popping up across the Concho Valley. A few storms have something lightning strikes with it and localized heavy rainfall. Temperatures got to the mid 90s for most in the area. One or two places like San Angelo got to the upper 90s. Rain chances linger into the evening with lows in the mid 70s.

End of the week warms up to upper 90s and staying dry. The weekend moisture returns from the Gulf giving us some afternoon showers and storms. Highs will cool back to mid 90s

