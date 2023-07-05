We hit our afternoon highs in the the 90s once again for the Concho Valley. Another day with some isolated storms popping up as we go through our later afternoon hours. Skies for the area have been partly cloudy and winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph. For our evening hours we’ll see our temps drop to the low 70s for our overnight lows. Storms will stick around briefly, but dissipate soon after the sun sets. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south around 10-15 mph.

Warm temps continuing tomorrow with afternoon highs in the 90s once again. We’ll see another chance at some isolated showers for our later afternoon hours once again. Skies will be cloudy for some and mostly sunny for others. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. For our overnight hours temps will cool to the low 70s once again for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.