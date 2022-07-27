Hot and dry. Hot and dry. The dog days of summer and the quiet pattern is certainly living up to its reputation. Temperatures peaked in the 100s for most of the Concho Valley with upper 90s in the southwest. Overnight lows still staying on the warmer side with upper 70s and lower 80s for the nighttime and early morning hours.

That trend will keep rolling into the end of the week, with a very, very slight chances of some spotty shower possible for Friday and Saturday afternoon. By Sunday the upper level ridge rebuilds back over the region and suppressing any of those showers and storms that could develop during the afternoon heating. That ridge will also increase those temperatures back up a few degrees and staying well into the triple digits.