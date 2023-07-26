Hot and dry conditions continue across the Concho Valley with a few clouds moving through the region. The heat dome that has kept the much of the western US under the hot conditions. A few passing clouds, but most of the area will see clear skies throughout the state.

No major changes expected in the forecast as the high pressure stay the dominate force over the state and the local area. Highs reaching into the 100s and overnight lows into the 70s.

Dry July continues as well with no significant rain expected in the seven day forecast.