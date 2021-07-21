KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday July 21st

Hot and Hazy for the Concho Valley this afternoon, partly cloudy skies across the area with some isolated pop up showers in the southeastern parts of the region. Temperatures will be dipping into the upper 60s tonight with skies clearing out.

Thursday, the winds will begin to turn from out of the south and that will begin to increase the daily afternoon temperatures going into the weekend. Some isolated showers will be possible again for the afternoon hours during max heating, but the best chances will be along I-10 in the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

Friday starts to see the return of triple digits and upper 90s for afternoon highs. The upper level ridge will settle in over the Central United States and will along those hot temperatures to persist throughout the rest of the month.

Sunny

San Angelo

83°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

