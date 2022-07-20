Slight break from the extreme heat, but still hot across the Concho Valley. Temperatures climbed up above the century mark for the 53rd time this year. That pull 2022 into the top ten years for most days above 100 degrees with all of August still left to go.

Thursday will see a few possible showers and storms for the region, though most of the viewing area will just see the increased cloud coverage. Any storms that do develop will be short-lived and stay below any severe conditions. Temperatures will hover in the low 100s through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Next week, the upper level ridge that has kept the Western US hot and dry will begin to weaken and that change in the pattern could bring some rain chances to the North Texas and Oklahoma. While most of the activity will remain off to the north, it will still be a welcomed change to lower temperatures and increase rain chances.