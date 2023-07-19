Temps cooled down a bit as compared to what we saw yesterday afternoon with us reaching 10 for our afternoon high here in San Angelo. Skies have been very sunny once again. Winds have been out of the south at 15 mph. For the evening we see temps gradually cool to the upper 70s once again. Skies will remain clear. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

For our Thursday afternoon we will see temps in the triple digits again. Skies will be sunny once again. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10 mph. As we go into the evening hours for our Thursday we will see temps cool to the upper 70s once again. Skies remain clear through the night and winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.