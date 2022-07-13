Above average temperatures continue for the Concho Valley with afternoon highs peaking into the 100s. Some isolated showers and storms have developed this afternoon, but not nearly as widespread as they were yesterday. Tonight, lows will fall back into the mid 70s and any showers and storms will begin to die down.

Thursday will feature another round of some possible rain before the lower level moisture retreats back to the southeast and out of the region. That will keep us dry for most of the viewing area going into the weekend.

The upper level pattern remains locks for the foreseeable future with high pressure over the Western United States. That high pressure allows the temperatures to remain in the 100s going into next week. Rain chances next week will remain slim.