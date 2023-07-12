The relentless heat continues for most of the state of Texas. Temperatures soared up into the triple digits across the entire Concho Valley and for much of the state. Skies have been clear most of the afternoon with one or two passing clouds. San Angelo set a record of overnight lows as temperatures only dropped back down to 80 degree earlier this morning.

The high pressure will stay in place over the southwestern United States, keeping the hot and dry conditions in place through the majority of the forecast period. Sunday could see a passing cloud with a slim chance of an isolated shower or storm.