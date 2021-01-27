KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, January the 27th

A cool day of highs in the upper 50s and some high level clouds. Overnight lows get down to freezing and upper 20s. The end of the week we slowly warm up back into the 60s. Thursday mostly cloudy skies help keep our highs in the low 60s. Friday is a windy day with 10 to 15 miles per hour and partly cloudy skies.

Saturday could have highs get close to low 70s. Winds are strong on Saturday with 15 to 20 miles per hour. Sunday cool air comes back behind a weak front with 60s for highs. This sets up for a quiet weather pattern of a slow warm up through next week.