KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, January the 20th

A rainy start to the day across the Concho Valley. The overcast skies stay overnight and well into Thursday. Highs stayed on the cold side with mid 40s and a few upper 40s. With the cloud cover overnight lows slightly cool down back to the low 40s. We will have another rainy start to the day on Thursday with another round of showers. Warm air is come back into the our area with highs getting to the mid 60s.

Friday and the weekend we finally get a break from rain chances and overcast skies. Highs are warming into the weekend with some upper 60s. If you remember last Sunday with mid 70s for highs, we will see that again. A front does bring overnight showers and mid 60s for next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

