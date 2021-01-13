KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, January the 13th

For most storm systems, precipitation is a main component, with the four main types being rain, hail, snow, and sleet. While the basic genetics of each type is the same (all are made of some state of water), the formation of each depends on the temperatures in the air and at surface level, as well as the strength of the wind.

As moisture rises into the atmosphere, known as evaporation, this invisible bubble of air gets smaller because of the cooler temperatures in the upper atmosphere, until it reaches a size which is completely filled with the moist air (saturation). This bubble will go through condensation, transforming the air to a liquid. The droplet continues to travel up in the atmosphere, until it turns to a crystal, making it a snowflake. As the snowflake/dendrite gets heavier, the winds keeping it suspended in air starts to lose the ability to keep it suspended, letting gravity take over.