KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, January the 13th

A warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight clear skies and overnight lows get to the mid 30s. Thursday high stays in the mid 60s and overnight temperatures get just at freezing. Friday a weak front cools down highs back to the mid 50s. The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. On Saturday highs are in the back to the 60s. Sunday’s cold front gets highs back to the low 50s and overnight lows back below freezing.
Next week temperatures staying cold in the low 50s. Surface and upper atmosphere are coming from the northwest keeping the Concho Valley cold. The low pressure sets up on the coast bringing in a few clouds and slight rain chances Tuesday.