Cooler across the Concho Valley with winds turning more out of the northeast vs. the southwest. Afternoon temperatures peaked in the 60s, with mostly clear skies across Texas.

Cold front will begin to move into the state late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degree with the frontal passage, similar to the past cold front. Overnight lows will drop into upper 20s and lower 30s across the area.

Winds will return from the southwest to finish the week allowing temperatures to begin to increase through the weekend with afternoon highs getting up the 70s. Another cold front roll through on Sunday to wrap up the weekend and start off the work week.

Increased moisture will move into the region from the southwest by the middle of next week ramping up rain chances for the area with mostly cloudy skies.