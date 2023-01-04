Another warm afternoon outside today as afternoon highs reached the mid to upper 60s. Winds also sticking around for yet another breezy afternoon with winds out of the west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Pretty sunny conditions across our afternoon though a few clouds in the sky. Going into our overnight hours are winds really calm down, still out of the west though now around 5 mph, and as we pass midnight just a calm night. An pretty chilly night for us tonight as we are back in the low 30s for our overnight lows. Very close to seeing freezing tonight here locally and some dropping below around the Concho Valley. Clear skies persist into tonight as well.

A warmer afternoon tomorrow as afternoon temps surpass the 60s with highs in the low 70s. Winds light and variable for our morning and out of the south at 5-10 mph going into the afternoon. Skies remain sunny for afternoon again on this Thursday. As we pass sunset temps start to drop though not as chilly as our Wednesday night with lows only in the upper 40s. Winds out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph, and skies build some cloud coverage for some partly cloudy skies for much of us in the Concho Valley for our overnight hours.

To end our workweek we see another day with afternoon temps in the low 70s. Winds also pick back up again for another breezy afternoon with winds out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunny skies with a few high level clouds through our afternoon. Going into the nighttime hours we remain mostly clear and winds start to calm down though still out of the south southwest, now at 5-10 mph, shifting out of the west as we go past midnight.