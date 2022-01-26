Cold and cloudy across the Concho Valley, temperatures struggled to climb into the 30s and 40s, most of the 40s were in the eastern parts of the area. A pocket of colder of 30s sat in the northwestern parts of the region. No major changes in the temperatures as we go into the overnight hours. Lows will barely move thanks to the increased cloud coverage.

Thursday, cloud will start to break up and allow temperatures to heat up in the 50s. Temperatures will warm up faster in the southeast parts of the Concho Valley. Some clouds and cooler temperatures will linger in the northwest. Late Thursday another cold front is set to arrive in the area, increasing winds but will not bring a large cool down to the state.

Friday, as high pressure rebuilds into the area behind the front winds will turn out of the southwest and temperatures will begin to climb through the weekend hitting 60s on Saturday and 70s to start next week.

Weather eyes will be focused on a low pressure system that is expected to move into Texas during the middle of next week. Some snow and winter conditions could be seen with that system. Details of the forecast will become clearer as we head into next week.