A chilly morning, seeing some frost on the ground as well as cars, and rooftops. We have since warmed up and saw afternoon highs into the upper 40s, low 50s. Winds have been out of the north northwest at about 10-15 mph and a pretty sunny day with few clouds in the sky. Going into the overnight hours we will cool back down again past freezing for lows in the mid to upper 20s across the area. Clear overnight conditions and winds out of the north calming to about 5 mph.

A very similar day to our afternoon and overnight conditions for us tomorrow with 30s to start the morning, though warming up into the low 50s for afternoon highs. Sunny conditions as well tomorrow and wind directions are very variable and for our morning hours out of the northwest around 5 mph though, then shifting out of the north northeast further into the afternoon. Another below freezing night with lows dropping back to the mid to upper 20s. Winds will shift again out of east northeast into the evening at about 5 mph, and shifting one final time out of the southwest after midnight. We will see mostly clear overnight conditions.

To end our workweek we see temps start to increase with highs reaching the upper 50s. Continued sunny conditions with winds out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. As we pass sunset and begin our cool down, we continue to cool all the way into the low 40s, while much warmer than the nights prior, still a chilly night for the area. Overnight we will see cloud coverage increase from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, and winds out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

For the start of our weekend we see the warming trend continue with afternoon highs now reaching back into the mid 60s, for our first above average temp day in a little while. Mostly cloudy skies pursue across the Concho Valley for the afternoon as well as winds out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows drop further than Friday night as we see temps back in the upper 30s, getting closer to freezing. We remain mostly cloudy overnight and winds still out of the south southeast though calming to about 5-10 mph, and as we pass midnight they shift out of the north northwest.