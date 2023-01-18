A very windy day today with gusts into the 50s across the Concho Valley this afternoon. These conditions blowing dust across the area. Winds continuing as well out of the west at 25 mph, and gusts continuing. Cooler temps as compared to yesterday with afternoon high in the mid 60s. Some sunny conditions this afternoon with few upper clouds moving through the area. Going into tonight we see winds start to calm to about 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A clear night cloud wise and temps cooling into the mid to upper 30s for a chilly night.

Calming down for our Thursday as winds are only at 10-15 mph out of the west northwest in the morning and calming even further for our afternoon. Clouds work their way back into the are and temps stick in the low 60s for afternoon highs. Passing sunset we cool down into the upper 30s once again for overnight lows and winds out of the southeast around 5 mph. Also continuing to see clouds build up overnight for some mostly cloudy conditions.

Friday we warm up into the upper 60s for our afternoon highs. Winds out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph. Mostly sunny conditions for our afternoon. As we go into our overnight hours our temps start to cool down all the way into the mid 40s for overnight lows. Winds shift now out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. We also see partly cloudy skies into the nighttime hours.