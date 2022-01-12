Warmer conditions across the Concho Valley as skies have clear up and temperatures have been allowed to increase by 20 degrees. Afternoon highs peaked in the lower 70s and upper 60s for the region. Tonight, overnight lows will slide back into the 30s once again with light winds.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will continue to climbed into the 70s for afternoon highs. Winds will start to increase late on Friday as the next cold front approaches the area. Winds will increase from the south with gust up to 25 MPH at times, even during the overnight hours.

Saturday, cold front moves into the area and temperatures will begin to plummet with nearly a 30 degree drop following the cold front. Little to no rain chances expected with the cold front as the area will still be dry when the front arrives.

Temperatures will bounce back going into next week upper 70s returning by mid week.