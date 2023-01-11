Another warm January day across the Concho Valley as temperatures reach up into the low to mid 80s for highs. Breezy winds and dry conditions in the western parts of the region have Red Flag Warning in place until midnight. As the cold front moves into the region, winds will turn more out of the north bringing in some cooler temperatures overnight. Lows this evening and tomorrow morning will fall into the low 40s.

Cooler for Thursday with winds out of the north and will stay breezy through the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop nearly 20-25 degree following the cold front and returning back to normal temperatures for the end of the workweek.

Heading into the weekend, winds will meander back from the south allowing for those afternoon highs to resume the warming trend into next week with high increasing back up into the 70s.

No significant rain expected in the extended forecast, January and February are normal some of the driest months for the Concho Valley so the dry start to the year is actually fairly normal, while the temperatures have not been.