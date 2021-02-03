KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February the 3rd
San Angelo72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
A record breaking day with a high off 82 in San Angelo. This passed the previous record of 81 set back in 1976. The Northern couinties say 80s while the southern part of the Concho Valley saw upper 70s. Overnight is staying warm with low 50s for overnight lows. Mid 70s are expected for highs for Thursday as a front moves through late in the day. This will bring our overnight lows back into the upper 30s and highs back in the low 60s.
For the rest of the weekend temperatures stay closer to normal. The next cold front is slow moving and takes its time to get to us. This front makes the highs down in the low 50s and keeps the cold temperatures for a couple of days.
7 Day
- Humidity