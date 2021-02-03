KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February the 3rd

Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
57°F Clear skies with gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A record breaking day with a high off 82 in San Angelo. This passed the previous record of 81 set back in 1976. The Northern couinties say 80s while the southern part of the Concho Valley saw upper 70s. Overnight is staying warm with low 50s for overnight lows. Mid 70s are expected for highs for Thursday as a front moves through late in the day. This will bring our overnight lows back into the upper 30s and highs back in the low 60s.

For the rest of the weekend temperatures stay closer to normal. The next cold front is slow moving and takes its time to get to us. This front makes the highs down in the low 50s and keeps the cold temperatures for a couple of days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 55°

Thursday

74° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 74° 37°

Friday

67° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 41°

Saturday

70° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 70° 38°

Sunday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 72° 50°

Monday

75° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 75° 33°

Tuesday

58° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 58° 23°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

4 AM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
59°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

