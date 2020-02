A cold day with highs barely getting to 50. Winds are still from the north making it feel colder outside. We have one more day with below freezing mornings for Thursday starting at 26 with winds making it feel likes the teens. For the end of the week we are warming up to the 70s and some 80s.

Next week a weak cold front brings rain and storms late Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures only cool down slightly to upper 60s.