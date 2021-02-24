KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February the 24th

The cold air is slowly making its way across the state. Highs got to the low 70s with a few high level clouds. Tonight lows are in the mid 40s with clouds slowly rolling in. Thursday is on the cold and cloudy side. Highs are in the low 50s, and rain chances scattered across the area overnight into Friday morning. Friday partly cloudy skies and highs of mid 60s.

The weekend is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs are in the upper 60s with a few places getting to the low 70s. The next system moves across the state Monday. Highs get back to normal with some rain chances on Monday.