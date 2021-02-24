KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February the 24th

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

53°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

55°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

The cold air is slowly making its way across the state. Highs got to the low 70s with a few high level clouds. Tonight lows are in the mid 40s with clouds slowly rolling in. Thursday is on the cold and cloudy side. Highs are in the low 50s, and rain chances scattered across the area overnight into Friday morning. Friday partly cloudy skies and highs of mid 60s.

The weekend is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs are in the upper 60s with a few places getting to the low 70s. The next system moves across the state Monday. Highs get back to normal with some rain chances on Monday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 56° 42°

Thursday

47° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 47° 38°

Friday

68° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 68° 47°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 75° 57°

Sunday

69° / 43°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 69° 43°

Monday

59° / 39°
Showers
Showers 48% 59° 39°

Tuesday

66° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 66° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

12 AM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
43°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
12%
44°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
11%
44°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
45°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
46°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
45°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

