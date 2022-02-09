Sunny and warm as we head into the backstretch for the work week. Afternoon highs got up into the upper 60s across the region. Overnight lows will sink down into the lower 30s and hovering around the freezing point. Mostly clear skies will continue into Thursday as well.

Friday, warmer trending continues with some passing clouds as a cold front begin to move into the state early on Saturday. Winds will pick Friday from the southwest with gusts up to 25 MPH at times.

Saturday the cold front moves into the Concho Valley and winds will stay elevated but turn from the southwest to the northeast. Temperatures will drop 15-20 degrees with arrival of the cooler air.

Cool down will not last long as the temperatures will bounces back to the 60s and 70s going into next week.