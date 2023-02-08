Rainy conditions to start the day as widespread showers moved across the region with some isolated thunderstorms during the early morning hours. Rain totals throughout the Concho Valley landed between a quarter to half of an inch. Skies continued to clear up for the area as the afternoon progress, temperatures increased up into the 50s and 60s for afternoon highs.

Thursday will see similar conditions with highs in the 60s and some increase in cloud coverage into the evening and overnight hours.

Friday, some colder air will move into the state, dropping those afternoon highs across the area back down into the 50s, but no significant rain or cloud coverage is really expected for Friday.

The next rain chances move into the region late Sunday and into the Monday to start off the workweek and our next round of rain moving into the region. The moisture will be moving into the area from the southwest vs. northwest. That will allow temperatures stay above average into next week.