Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for the majority of the Concho Valley throughout Thursday evening at 6PM.

Dreary with widespread rain across the Concho Valley, rain showers in the northern counties are already starting to transition to freezing rain and sleet. Cold air will continue to push further south becoming more winter mix for this evening. Tonight, lows will drop into the teens across the area as the winter mix begin to switch over to snow close to midnight and will change over later further south.

Thursday will start with snow across the region, heavier snow is expected in the northern parts closer to I-20. Snow totals could get up to 1-3 inches along the north with southern counties 1 inch of snow or less. Temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the afternoon on Thursday so any accumulation that does occur will struggle to melt away until the weekend.

Winds chill values will drop into the single digits with winds from the northeast at 10-15 MPH. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach into the 30s with lows falling back to the teens.

Quiet for the weekend, skies will begin to clear out and temperatures will rebound to the 50s heading into next week.