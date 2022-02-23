Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the majority of the Concho Valley through 12PM on Thursday. Overnight tonight will see another round of some possible showers with sleet and freezing rain. The best chances for accumulation will shift to the north and east compared to this morning’s precipitation. Accumulation totals are expected to remain less than a quarter of an inch.

Much colder across the area with afternoon highs barely getting up into the 20s and 30s for afternoon highs. Some sleet and freezing drizzle during the early morning hours. Some local reports in Coleman nearly half an inch of sleet fell this morning. Afternoon the winter precipitation ceased but the cloudy conditions will continue into the evening.

Thursday morning, another round of some possible winter precipitation could be possible, from freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow. The greatest area for the winter weather shifts off to the north and east. During the afternoon hours temperatures will begin warm back up into the 40s starting in the western counties and progressing eastward.

The mostly cloudy skies will hang around for the first half of the weekend. Sunday clouds will begin to break up allowing for temperatures to jump up nearly 10-15 degrees. Those partly cloud skies and warmer temperatures will persist through the beginning of the work week.