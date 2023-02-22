Saw some showers last night and into our very early hours last night, with a slight accumulation of rain for the Concho Valley though not very maximized. Moisture has since pushed off to the east and we’ve been seeing sunny skies all afternoon with few high clouds in view. Winds really increased throughout the afternoon as well with them out of the southwest around 20 mph, and seeing gusts up to 40 mph here in San Angelo. Afternoon temps took a bit of a drop this afternoon as compared to what we have been seeing. Though we still remain above average with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. As we go into the nighttime temps drop to the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Winds remain out of the southwest at 15-20 mph and decrease to 5-10 mph as we pass midnight. Skies also remain clear as we look to our night tonight.

Another slight cooldown for our afternoon tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph shifting out of the east further into the evening. Clear skies continue for our afternoon, though as we look to the overnight hours we start to increase our cloud coverage. Temps a little warmer than the night prior and dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

A look to our final day of the workweek we see a very definite drop in our temps across the area, as a cold front makes it’s arrival. Afternoon highs more than 10 degrees cooler than the day before and only reaching the low 60s. Moisture increases throughout our morning as we start to see mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers through the area as we pass into the later afternoon. Afternoon winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. As we go into the evening temps drop to the upper 40s and low 50s for our overnight lows. Isolated showers stick around overnight as well, and winds shift now out of the east northeast and around 10 mph.