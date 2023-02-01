A very cold start to the month of February with the continuation of this ice storm across the Concho Valley. Still seeing freezing rain mixed with some sleet pretty widespread across the area. Afternoon temps still struggling to get out of the 20s, with our highs this afternoon in the low 30s, continuing our below freezing temps, for yet another cold day. Winds have calmed down, and now just at about 5 mph and out of the north northeast. As we pass into our evening hours, we continue our chances at seeing some freezing rain. Temps drop even colder than this afternoon and we return to the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows.

Freezing rain finally shifts over to rain showers tomorrow morning, as we finally reach above freezing. Our afternoon highs gaining into the low to mid 40s for the Concho Valley. Rain chances also push off to the east throughout the afternoon and we start to clear out. Winds pick up slightly ranging from 5-10 mph and out of the northwest. Shifting to the overnight hours, our temps drop into the mid to upper 20s with a possibility of seeing some refreezing of all of this precipitation across our area, possibly producing hazardous road conditions for early Friday commute. Skies clear and overnight we see mostly clear skies, and winds out of the north northwest around 5 mph.

Friday morning has a chilly start to the day, but we see another increase in our afternoon temps, reaching the low 50s now for our afternoon highs. Sunny conditions finally return to the area, after several overcast days in a row. Winds remain pretty calm throughout our Friday and out of the north northwest around 5 mph. Overnight temps drop to the upper 20s and low 30s for our last below freezing night for a while. Mostly clear skies continue and winds shift, now out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph, and shifting once more after midnight out of the south southwest.

Looking ahead to our weekend, we see conditions continuing to warm up as afternoon highs reach into the upper 50s for our Saturday. Some clouds return to the area, though we still see mostly sunny skies. Winds also increase out of the south southwest to 10-15 mpg with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temps cool down, but stall out in the mid to upper 30s for lows. Mostly clear skies persist overnight, and winds calm to just 10-15 mph and shift now just out of the southwest.