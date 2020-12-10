KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December the 9th

Our highs today got to the upper 70s just shy of our record of 80 degrees from 1970. Thursday highs are in the upper 70s again. Lows are staying above freezing during these warm days. This is our pattern until Friday with a cold front. This front brings isolated showers early in the morning with most people not seeing any rain. Temperatures on Friday slightly cool off with mid 60s late in the day.

Temperatures get closer to normal for this time of year into the weekend. Highs are back in the low 60s with lows at the freezing point.