KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December the 2nd

A chilly day with highs in the mid 50s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds added to the wind chill with winds between 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight lows will get into the mid 20s. Starting out Thursday it will feel between the upper teens and low 20s with the wind chill. Highs for Thursday are on the cold side with upper 40s.

After a chilly start to the month we slowly get back to normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs get to the mid 60s and lows are just at freezing with a few nights getting just above.