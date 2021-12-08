Another warm day across the Concho Valley, temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We did see some high clouds move through the area from the west, but hasn’t had an impact on the temperatures. Winds have been from the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

Thursday and Friday, Temperatures will soar into the 80s for afternoon highs, both days are at risk of seeing new record highs set as temperatures will be nearly 20 degree above average. Winds will also increase from the southwest during the afternoon hours with gust up to 25 MPH at times. Winds will begin to die down after sunset on Thursday.

Late Friday, another cold front will arrive in the state of Texas, bring some much cooler air into the region. Rain chances will still stay focused off to the east of the area once again. A stray shower will be possible, better chances will be in the eastern and northern counties.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend will slow erode with 70s returning as we head into next week.