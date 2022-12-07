We started our morning off with some isolated showers across the Concho Valley. Showers have since moved to the north, but our skies remain cloudy throughout the area. Our highs for this afternoon remained above average as we rose into the low 70s for much of the afternoon. Winds out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph throughout the rest of the afternoon. Temps remain pretty warm as we go into tonight, only cooling to the lower 60s for overnight lows. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and winds continue, now out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures increase into the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs tomorrow for us across the Concho Valley. Mostly cloudy skies will persist into tomorrow afternoon as well for most of us while some of us will see a decrease in cloud coverage, allowing the sky to peek through. Winds light and variable for our early morning hours, and becoming out of the west southwest as we further our day. As we head into our nighttime hours, soon after sunset, clouds start to move out of the area, as more of us see partly cloudy skies, and winds shift out of the west and calm down. Temps will cool down into the mid 50s for our overnight lows, for a slight cool down for those lows, from what they have been seeing.

For our Friday, temps start to decrease just a bit as our afternoon temps only increase into the lower 70s for our highs across the area. Moisture remains in the area as well and we continue our mostly cloudy skies once again to end our workweek. Winds out of the east northeast for our morning at 5-10, becoming out of the afternoon as we go into our afternoon hours. A similar night to Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 50s, mostly cloudy skies persist, yet winds out of the south a 5-10 mph that will become west southwest after we pass midnight.

As we start our weekend we could be dodging some isolated showers across the Concho Valley, though showers more probable before we reach noon. Temps only climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for our afternoon highs. Another day with clouds filling the sky, and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph, shifting out of the south into our afternoon hours. Cloud coverage lessens as we pass into our nighttime hours and we will see partly cloudy skies. Winds remain calm for our night out of the north northeast, and temps get cooler as we reach the mid 40s for our lows overnight.