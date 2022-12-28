Another breezy day today in the Concho valley. Winds continuing for our afternoon out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps continuing to increase going into our afternoon with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Also seeing some clouds through the sky. Going into tonight winds stick around though shifting out of the west southwest and lessening to around 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage starts to increase going into our overnight hours as well, and temps drop down into the upper 40s, for yet another rather chilly night.

Afternoon highs not climbing as high for us tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Seeing mostly cloudy skies for our afternoon tomorrow. Winds shifting once again, now out of the west at 5-10 mph. For our nighttime hours temps drop down once again, now seeing overnight lows in the low 40s. Winds calm down to about 5 mph and now out of the west southwest. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight as clouds remain prominent for the area.

To end our workweek we’ll see conditions similar to our Thursday with afternoon highs still in the upper 60s. Winds out of the west very light to start our day though increasing to 5-10 mph through our morning now out of the west southwest. Cloud coverage starts to decrease as the suns starts to shine through more with our mostly sunny skies. As we pass sunset temps start to drop, dropping all the way to the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Winds shift out of the southwest now, though still at 5-10 mph overnight. We also continue our mostly clear skies that we saw throughout the afternoon.

To start our weekend, and end of the year of 2022, we see afternoon highs increase to the lower 70s across the area. Though a slightly breezy afternoon with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Our skies continue to clear as we remain sunny throughout our afternoon. Going into our nighttime hours we drop into the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Clouds start to build up over the area going into our overnight hours, as we see partly cloudy skies. Winds calm down to 5-10 mph and shift now out of the southwest.

To start our new year off we see a slightly warmer day than the day prior with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. Winds out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph. Cloud coverage increases as we see mostly cloudy skies going into our afternoon. As we go into our nighttime we see temps drop down to the low 50s for our overnight lows. Though the cloudy conditions stick around overnight. Winds at about 10 mph out of the south going through the night as well.