Chilly day once again across the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs hanging into the upper 40s and low 50s. A cloudy start to the day, but clouds have started to break up a bit allowing us to warm up past what we were seeing yesterday. Winds have been out of the southwest at 10 mph. Going into tonight we drop into the 40s for lows tonight. As we had the official start to winter today, it made sure to bring along the cold temps to start the weather party, yay!

Temps as we wake up continue to drop from the overnight lows, we don’t see any warming throughout our afternoon with a weird Thursday as those afternoon highs actually take place earliest in the morning. Some really cold air pushing into the Concho Valley as we see temps dropping as low as the low 20s by 5 PM. We will also be seeing some breezy conditions out of the west at 10-20 mph though becoming north into the afternoon. Wind chills throughout our afternoon in the teens and even reaching down to the single digits. Going into Thursday night winds still out of the north, but remaining at a steady 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills going into the night drop near zero with some negatives expected, though our real temps only dropping into the low teens and possible single digits.

More cold conditions for our Friday as we see our afternoon highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds out of the north at 10-15 with wind chills dropping into the single digits once again and flirting with the negatives. More cold conditions continuing for our overnight hours as lows drop into the low teens, though with the winds it will feel colder. Winds do calm down for our Friday and we won’t be seeing such as drastic wind chills.

Temps finally starting to increase slightly for our Christmas Eve forecast as afternoon highs reach into the mid 30s, while we still need to bundle up as we head out the door. We finally get above freezing for a bit. Overnight lows return back to below freezing as we see lows in the low 20s.

Temps continuing to increase on Christmas as we finally see temps return to the low 50s for our highs, temps finally a bit more comfortable with temps inching closer to those averages. Overnight lows still chilly and a tad bit below freezing with lows in the low 30s.