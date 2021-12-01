KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday December 1st

The warm start to December with temperatures climbing into the 80s across the Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies will remain in the place for the next couple of days. Some upper cirrus still moving through the state but that is not affecting the temperatures.

Tonight winds will calm down with overnight low falling into the 40s with some clouds moving into the area.

Thursday, possible record highs as temperatures will return to the 80s once again. The record for San Angelo is 83 degrees with a forecasted high of 81 as well. Friday will also see temperatures in the mid and lower 80s but the record for Friday will be 88, and unlikely to be tied or broken.

Slight cool down for the weekend allowing temperatures to fall back closer to average for this time of year. Sunday could see an isolated shower or two possible as the cooler air moves into Texas, but most of the rain chances will stay off to the east of the region.

Clear

San Angelo

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

