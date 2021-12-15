Windy across the Concho Valley and most of the central United States. San Angelo saw the highest wind gust of 54 MPH, Several locations in the area saw wind gusting into the 40s and 30s. Temperatures were also well above average with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight lows will stay above average as well with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Slightly cooler and calmer to finish up the week for both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will dip slightly into the mid 70s for afternoon highs and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances will begin to increase late on Friday as the next cold front moves into the region. Showers and storms will be scattered across the area area the front moves in. Saturday the front will slow down and stall out over the state allowing for continue rain chances through the weekend. Temperatures will also plummet with the cold front with afternoon highs on Saturday only getting up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will be flirting with the freezing mark, so extra attention will be necessary during the overnight hours as some recent precipitation and below freezing could spark some slippery conditions overnight Saturday.

Sunday conditions will begin to dry out and warm up heading into next week.