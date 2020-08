Highs got to the upper 90s and will be cooling down to the low 70s for tonight. For the rest of the week temperatures slowly climb into the triple digits. Friday will be the hottest with highs getting to 103. Weekend stays close to those temperatures with a few areas seeing 100. This is due to a rid setting up over the state keeping temps hot and conditions dry.

Next a weak front start to move south along the state. This could bring some light rain chances Tuesday.