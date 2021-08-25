KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 25th

A nice August day with clear skies and warm temperatures. Highs across the Concho Valley got to the mid 90s. A light breeze from the South East at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight we cool down to the low 70s. This quiet weather pattern is in place until Thursday.

The end of the week we see some change to our weather pattern. We add some cloud cover and a few degrees cooler. Highs are closer to the low 90s. One thing to watch is the possibility of a tropical disturbance forming along Yucatan Peninsula. This could bring rain to the state and the Concho Valley.

Sunny

San Angelo

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

